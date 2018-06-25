Dan Renouf: Not qualified by Wings
Renouf was not extended a qualifying offer from the Red Wings, setting him up to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Renouf was merely an organizational depth option for the Red Wings. The 24-year-old will be easy to replace since he only appeared in one NHL game since latching on as a free agent in March of 2016.
