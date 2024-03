Schmid stopped all nine shots he faced after replacing Nico Daws midway through the second period of Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

The 23-year-old netminder has been needed in relief in two straight games, as Daws continues to implode. Schmid has allowed three goals on 44 shots over three appearances since returning to the NHL roster in late February, and if the Devils don't trade for a goalie at the deadline, he could get another look in the No. 1 role.