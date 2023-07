Criscuolo signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Saturday.

Criscuolo scored one goal in one game with San Jose last season. He also recorded 17 goals and 29 points in 60 AHL games with the Griffins and Barracuda during the 2022-23 campaign. Criscuolo will probably spend most, if not all, of next season in the minors.