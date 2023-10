Criscuolo was placed on waivers Monday for the purpose of assignment to AHL Utica.

Criscuolo generated 17 goals and 29 points in 60 AHL games between Grand Rapids and San Jose last season. He also scored his first NHL goal in his only appearance with the Sharks during the 2022-23 campaign. The 31-year-old forward has three points in 16 career NHL contests.