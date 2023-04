Criscuolo was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Monday.

Criscuolo scored a goal in his debut with the Sharks on Saturday in a 7-2 win over Arizona. He has produced 10 goals and 15 points in 26 AHL contests with the Barracuda this year. If Oskar Lindblom (upper body) isn't ready to return, Criscuolo could be back with the big club for Tuesday's matchup with Colorado.