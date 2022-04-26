Blackwood (heel) has been officially removed from injured reserve ahead of his start versus Ottawa on the road Tuesday, per the NHL media site

The team had already confirmed Blackwood would get the starting nod, so his activation off injured reserve was merely a formality. With a back-to-back versus the Hurricanes and Red Wings on Thursday and Friday, respectively, the 25-year-old netminder should get at least one more start to finish out the year.