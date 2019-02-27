Devils' Miles Wood: Out around four weeks
Wood is dealing with an ankle fracture that will keep him out for approximately four weeks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The Devils have been slammed by injuries up front, as Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri and Jesper Bratt are dealing with lower-body injuries, Pavel Zacha is hampered by an upper-body issue -- joining even more Devils in the medical room -- and now Wood will be lucky to see a few games left on the regular-season schedule by the time he's ready to return. The additions of Blake Pietila and Nick Lappin will help stabilize the forward corps, but it'll be difficult for either of them to match the 0.375 points-per-game pace from Wood.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...