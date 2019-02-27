Devils' Miles Wood: Out around four weeks

Wood is dealing with an ankle fracture that will keep him out for approximately four weeks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils have been slammed by injuries up front, as Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri and Jesper Bratt are dealing with lower-body injuries, Pavel Zacha is hampered by an upper-body issue -- joining even more Devils in the medical room -- and now Wood will be lucky to see a few games left on the regular-season schedule by the time he's ready to return. The additions of Blake Pietila and Nick Lappin will help stabilize the forward corps, but it'll be difficult for either of them to match the 0.375 points-per-game pace from Wood.