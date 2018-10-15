Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Questionable to return
Silfverberg sustained an upper-body injury against the Blues on Sunday.
Prior to the third period injury, Silfverberg scored the first goal of the game for the Ducks. His health will need to be monitored going forward as the injury happened so late in the game.
