Coreau was recalled from AHL San Diego on Monday, Elliott Teaford of the O.C. Register reports.

Ryan Miller (lower body) is banged up, and considered day-to-day, hence the callup for Coreau. The Ducks will hope to not have to actually use him in a game, and the 27-year-old will probably only be around to back up John Gibson as insurance until Miller is healthy.

