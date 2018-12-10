Ducks' Jared Coreau: Called up as insurance
Coreau was recalled from AHL San Diego on Monday, Elliott Teaford of the O.C. Register reports.
Ryan Miller (lower body) is banged up, and considered day-to-day, hence the callup for Coreau. The Ducks will hope to not have to actually use him in a game, and the 27-year-old will probably only be around to back up John Gibson as insurance until Miller is healthy.
More News
-
Ducks' Jared Coreau: Allows one goal in loss•
-
Ducks' Jared Coreau: Gets preseason start Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Jared Coreau: Headed to Anaheim•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Clears waivers, heads to minors•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Ends season with 0-5-1 record•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Closing out campaign in Detroit•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...