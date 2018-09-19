Coreau stopped 18 of 19 shots in Anaheim's 4-1 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday

Coreau only played half the game but was unmistakably solid. Likely to spend the majority of the year in the minors, this performance is a positive step for Coreau in his quest to secure a roster spot with Anaheim for the 2018-19 season. That said, he remains a long shot to make the club.