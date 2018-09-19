Ducks' Jared Coreau: Gets preseason start Tuesday
Coreau will start Tuesday's preseason game versus the Sharks.
Coreau spent last season with AHL Grand Rapids, posting a .913 save percentage and 2.52 GAA. He's unlikely to make the final roster in Anaheim, so he'll likely be sent to AHL San Diego after camp. With little NHL experience, his DFS projection is risky.
More News
-
Ducks' Jared Coreau: Headed to Anaheim•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Clears waivers, heads to minors•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Ends season with 0-5-1 record•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Closing out campaign in Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Allows four in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Preparing to start Thursday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...