The Blues recalled Coreau from AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.

Coreau will serve as the Blues' third netminder for the team's playoff run, but it's highly unlikely he will see the crease. The 27-year-old's numbers with San Antonio -- a 3.15 GAA and a .886 save percentage -- are far from appealing, but he'll remain on hand as depth in the event an injury occurs now that the Rampage's season has come to a close.