Coreau agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Thursday, CapFriendly reports.

Once consider the netminder of the future in Detroit, Coreau has struggled to secure regular opportunities in the NHL. The 27-year-old made 21 appearances for the Red Wings, the last of which came during the 2017-18 campaign. With Semyon Varlamov joining the organization, Coreau figures to spend the year in the minors, but should atop the list of call-ups should his services be needed on Long Island.