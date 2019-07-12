Islanders' Jared Coreau: Inks two-way deal
Coreau agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Thursday, CapFriendly reports.
Once consider the netminder of the future in Detroit, Coreau has struggled to secure regular opportunities in the NHL. The 27-year-old made 21 appearances for the Red Wings, the last of which came during the 2017-18 campaign. With Semyon Varlamov joining the organization, Coreau figures to spend the year in the minors, but should atop the list of call-ups should his services be needed on Long Island.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...