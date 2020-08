Kase will start the 2020-21 season on loan with Czech club HC Karlovy Vary

Kase will make his return to the Czech league for the first time since 2016-17 when he was with Chomutov Pirati. In 51 games with AHL Lehigh Valley last season, the 23-year-old winger garnered seven goals and 12 helpers. Given his limited offensive upside, Kase may struggle to break into the Flyers' 23-man roster next year.