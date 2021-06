Kase has inked a two-year contract with HC Sparta Prague (Czech Republic).

Kase played in just one game for the Flyers this season, in which he registered one block while logging 10:58 of ice time. In the minors, Kase recorded three goals and six helpers in 19 contests with AHL Lehigh Valley. As a restricted free agent this offseason, Philadelphia could opt to retain the winger's NHL rights by extending him a qualifying offer.