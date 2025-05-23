Walker (undisclosed) is questionable for Game 3 in Florida on Saturday, according to Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.
Walker was injured in Game 2 on Thursday. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday that Walker was "better than he thought he would be" and is considered iffy for Game 3. Should Walker be unavailable, look for Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed) or Alexander Nikishin to enter the lineup.
