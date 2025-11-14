Barzal scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

The Islanders squandered a 2-0 lead after the first period, but Barzal retied the game late in the third to force overtime. This was his second game in a row with a goal, and he's earned a point in five straight contests. The 28-year-old is up to five goals, 14 points, 35 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 16 outings in a top-six role with plenty of power-play usage.