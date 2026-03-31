Barzal produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Islanders.

After a scoreless first period, New York actually jumped out to a 3-1 lead thanks in large part to Barzal's efforts, but the wheels came off completely after that. The 28-year-old has been productive in March, delivering two goals and 13 points in 15 games, and Barzal needs one more goal to reach 20 on the season, and three more points to get to 70 for the third time in his career.