Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Three apples help key win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barzal put up three assists in a 3-1 win over Toronto on Tuesday.
He picked two of the apples on the power play and the third at even strength. Barzal has been hot since January 31 -- he has 16 points, including 11 assists, in his last 14 games. And he has 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 28 games in 2026. Barzal is closing in on a top-20 spot on the NHL playmaker's leader board. His 45 assists this season put him 22nd on that list and in a tie with Clayton Keller of Utah.
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