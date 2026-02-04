Barzal scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Barzal was a big part of the offense late in the game. His goal tied it at 3-3, and he set up Ryan Pulock for another equalizer before feeding Bo Horvat on a breakaway for the game-winner in overtime. Barzal has earned four multi-point efforts and a total of five goals and seven assists over his last nine outings. For the season, the 28-year-old forward is up to 16 goals, 50 points, 123 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 56 appearances in a top-six role. Barzal's career high in goals is 23, and that's a mark he's poised to challenge over the remainder of the campaign.