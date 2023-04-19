Wheeler scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and logged a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Wheeler stepped up Tuesday, helping out Pierre-Luc Dubois on what was the game-winning goal in the second period. The 36-year-old Wheeler also had a goal and an assist in the third as the Jets pulled away for a big win. The American forward logged a solid 55 points in 72 contests during the regular season and should continue to see top-six minutes in the playoffs.