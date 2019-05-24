Jonne Tammela: Released by Lightning
Tammela was designated for unconditional waivers by Tampa Bay on Friday in order to terminate his contract, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Tammela struggled to produce in the AHL this season, as he managed a mere four points in 20 outings. The winger's numbers in the ECHL were significantly better (13 goals and 13 assists in 23 games), but clearly that wasn't enough to warrant the club sticking with him long term. At this point, it seems unlikely Tammela will ever appear in an NHL game.
