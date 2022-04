Roy notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Roy helped out on a Phillip Danault goal in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. This was Roy's second assist in six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The defenseman set a new career high in points Tuesday -- he has a goal, 18 assists, 145 shots on net, 121 hits, 98 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 64 appearances.