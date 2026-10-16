Head coach Spencer Carbery said Friday that Roy (lower body) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Devils, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Roy has been sidelined since early October due to his upper-body injury, but he appears to be close to returning to game action. Even if he doesn't get the green light to suit up against New Jersey, it seems possible that he'll be cleared to return at some point next week. Across his first two regular-season appearances, he was held scoreless with five hits and five blocked shots while averaging 18:26 of ice time.