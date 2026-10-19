Roy (lower body) could return to the lineup as early as Tuesday against the Kings, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

After missing the last six games due to a lower-body injury, Roy returned to Washington's top defense pairing in Monday's practice. He hasn't earned a point in two appearances this season, but he has registered five hits and five blocked shots. If Roy is ready for Tuesday's matchup against the Kings, the Capitals will need to activate the 31-year-old blueliner from injured reserve.