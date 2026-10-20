Roy is expected to suit up for Tuesday's home clash against the Kings, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Roy is slated to re-join the Capitals top defensive pair alongside Jakob Chychrun for Tuesday's clash after the former missed the last six games with a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old Roy should help strengthen the team's performance behind the blue line, as he recorded five hits and five blocked shots across the two games he appeared in at the start of the 2026-27 campaign. He's not a player who should fly off the waiver wire in standard leagues, but he's a strong option to consider rostering in deep leagues that value banger stats.