Grubauer stopped 38 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets.

Grubauer played well Tuesday, allowing just a pair of goals to Blake Wheeler and Pierre-Luc Dubois while turning aside 38 shots before eventually falling to Winnipeg in a shootout. It was the second straight start for Grubauer in place of a struggling Martin Jones, with whom he'd been spitting starts. The 31-year-old Grubauer is now 6-9-3 with a .900 save percentage on the season.