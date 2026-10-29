Grubauer stopped 17 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Grubauer squandered a two-goal lead during the third period, but Brandon Montour's goal in the final minute bailed the goalie out. This was Grubauer's third win in a row, but he has allowed 10 goals on 81 shots in that span. He's up to a 5-1-1 record with a 2.93 GAA and an .897 save percentage across eight outings (seven starts) this season. While the wins are nice, Grubauer is often a shaky-at-best option for fantasy managers, especially if fortunes turn sour for the Kraken. Their next game is a favorable road matchup in Calgary on Friday.