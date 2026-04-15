Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Absent from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Guentzel will sit out the regular-season finale, ending the campaign with 38 goals and 88 points over 81 appearances. The 31-year-old winger will be back in a top-six role for the start of the postseason in Game 1 versus the Canadiens.
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