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Guentzel (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Guentzel will sit out the regular-season finale, ending the campaign with 38 goals and 88 points over 81 appearances. The 31-year-old winger will be back in a top-six role for the start of the postseason in Game 1 versus the Canadiens.

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