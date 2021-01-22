Joseph scored his second goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 OT win over Columbus.

He only saw 7:28 of ice time, but Joseph made use of every bit of it. And he really impressed his coach, Jon Cooper: "When you're making plays like this, you're forcing the coach's hand to play you a little bit more." Joseph's ice time could see an uptick and that might increase his fantasy value -- he can play up and down the lineup.