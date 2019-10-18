Play

Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Delivering on lower line

Joseph scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

It's early, but Joseph is track to deliver a mid-30s season. His speed is elite and he has the hands to deliver as he flies in off the rush. That makes Joseph a great bottom-six on-ice guy, but your format will dictate his fantasy value.

