Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Delivering on lower line
Joseph scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.
It's early, but Joseph is track to deliver a mid-30s season. His speed is elite and he has the hands to deliver as he flies in off the rush. That makes Joseph a great bottom-six on-ice guy, but your format will dictate his fantasy value.
More News
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Gets first snipe of season•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Holds his own against Jackets•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Makes most of limited ice time•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Brought back to parent club•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Headed back to minors•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Back with big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.