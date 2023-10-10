McMann (knee) was placed on waivers Tuesday, according to Chris Johnston of TSN.
McMann has been cleared to return from the knee issue that bothered him during training camp as well as the end of the 2022-23 season. If he isn't claimed, he will report to AHL Toronto. The 27-year-old forward supplied 21 goals and 29 points in 30 minor-league appearances last campaign.
