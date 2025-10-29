default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jarnkrok (lower body) won't be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Blue Jackets, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Jarnkrok will miss his second straight game but is still considered day-to-day. The 34-year-old forward's next chance to play is Saturday against the Flyers. Once healthy, he'll likely bump Sammy Blais out of the lineup.

More News