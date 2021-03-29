Campbell won't suit up for Monday's game versus the Oilers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The Maple Leafs have been managing Campbell's reps since he returned from a lower-body injury. It's a bit concerning that Campbell didn't practice the last two days, but the expectation is that he'll be available to start Wednesday's road game versus the Jets. Michael Hutchison will start Monday while Veini Vehvilainen will serve as the backup.
