Tavares picked up a pair of assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Tavares logged both assists in the second period, setting up goals from Michael Bunting and Morgan Rielly. The two-point effort extended Tavares' scoring streak to four games, with a goal and five assists in that span. The veteran center is up to 21 goals and 30 assists through 51 games this season.

