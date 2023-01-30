Tavares picked up a pair of assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.
Tavares logged both assists in the second period, setting up goals from Michael Bunting and Morgan Rielly. The two-point effort extended Tavares' scoring streak to four games, with a goal and five assists in that span. The veteran center is up to 21 goals and 30 assists through 51 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Another eight-shot outing•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two points against former club•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Point per game through 42•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Hits 40-point mark•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two goals including winner•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Nice hands on power-play snipe•