Giordano (lower body) will return to the lineup Tuesday against St. Louis, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Giordano is expected to return to a third-pairing role following his one-game absence. The 40-year-old blueliner is no longer a fantasy asset at this stage in his career -- he has just six points through 34 contests this season -- but he's still valuable as a strong veteran presence for the Maple Leafs.