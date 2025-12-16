Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maccelli (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Considering Maccelli was a healthy scratch for seven straight games prior to this, it may be difficult to know when he's moved past the illness. It's also not guaranteed he'll draw back into the lineup when he's feeling better.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Absent from Monday's practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Scratched for seventh straight game•
-
Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Pots goal in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: GWG against former club•
-
Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Second goal in last three games•
-
Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Gets first goal of season•