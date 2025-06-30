Roy was traded to the Maple Leafs from the Golden Knights on Monday in exchange for Mitch Marner, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Roy spent the last six seasons in Vegas, most recently recording 15 goals, 16 assists, 72 hits, 47 blocked shots and 43 PIM over 71 regular-season appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. Marner was rumored to be on his way out of Toronto during the offseason, but the Maple Leafs got a decent return in Roy, who should be in the mix for a top-six role with his new team, though he was often a bottom-six center during his time with the Golden Knights.