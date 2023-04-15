Lafferty (personal) is expected to be back at practice Sunday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Lafferty missed the last three games of the regular season as he was dealing with a personal matter. Coach Sheldon Keefe said Saturday that Lafferty was on his way back to Toronto. Look for Lafferty -- who had 12 goals and 15 assists with 125 hits in 70 games this season -- to be in the lineup for Game 1 versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday.