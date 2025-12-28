Lafferty has failed to record a point in his last 11 appearances after going scoreless with two shots on net and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Lafferty has been scratched nine times during his slump, though he has played in six of the Blackhawks' last 10 games. The 30-year-old has mostly filled a fourth-line role when he plays, which limits his scoring potential. He's at one goal, five shots on net, 16 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 16 outings this season. Lafferty is a non-factor in fantasy as long as his usage remains limited.