Lafferty posted an assist and four hits in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Lafferty snapped an 11-game drought with a helper on Nick Foligno's second-period tally. This was Lafferty's fourth straight game in the lineup, and it's a positive that he stayed in over Dominic Toninato even with Foligno returning from a hand injury. Lafferty is now at two points, six shots on net, 20 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 17 outings this season.