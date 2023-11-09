Nylander scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

After waiting until overtime Monday to extend his season-opening point streak to 12 games, Nylander wasted no time Wednesday in bumping it to 13, snapping a shot from the high slot past Joonas Korpisalo early in the first period. Nylander's set a new franchise record to begin a season with his streak, in which he's amassed seven goals and 18 points, and the 27-year-old appears intent on proving that the career-high 40 goals and 87 points he piled up in 2022-23 are not his ceiling.