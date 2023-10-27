Nylander notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Nylander set up Morgan Rielly on the opening goal. After going a game without a helper, Nylander was back to his playmaking ways Thursday. He's gotten on the scoresheet in all seven games so far, racking up five goals, six assists, 27 shots and a plus-2 rating. Both Nylander and linemate John Tavares have stood out for the Maple Leafs over the first two-plus weeks of the campaign.
