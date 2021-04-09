Duclair (shoulder) may be ready to return for Saturday's game in Dallas, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Duclair has missed five games with the shoulder injury he suffered March 30 versus the Red Wings. He was expected to miss 7-to-10 days -- a Saturday return is just a day after that timeline. The winger will need to be activated off of injured reserve prior to his return.
More News
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Lands on IR•
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Facing 7-10 day absence•
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Leaves Tuesday's contest•
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Lights lamp on penalty shot•
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Sparks offense in win•
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Impactful in return•