Helewka signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators on Wednesday. The deal will be in effect starting with the 2019-20 season.

It's clear that the Predators have thoroughly scouted Helewka and really like what they see, as GM David Poile made the effort to acquire him in a trade with Arizona earlier this month, and now the fourth-round pick (San Jose, 2015) can glean confidence from inking his first standard NHL contract. Helewka is currently with the AHL's Admirals, with whom he's averaged a point per game (three goals, four assists).