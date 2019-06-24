Helewka was sent to the Devils from the Predators organization during draft weekend in exchange for future considerations.

This may be a part of the huge P.K. Subban deal or simply an corollary to it, but no matter, the forward will head east and join the Devils organization. Helewka is still just 23 years old and is now on his fourth organization, so the 2015 fourth-rounder has depth player written all over him.