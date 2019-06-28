The Devils placed Helewka on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Helewka was just traded to New Jersey from the Predators in exchange for future considerations during the 2019 draft, but the Devils have clearly already decided he doesn't fit into their plans for the future. The 2015 fourth-round pick was pretty productive in the minors last campaign, racking up 50 points in 65 contests, so he shouldn't have much trouble landing a two-way deal with a different organization this offseason.