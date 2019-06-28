Adam Helewka: Contract terminated
The Devils placed Helewka on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Helewka was just traded to New Jersey from the Predators in exchange for future considerations during the 2019 draft, but the Devils have clearly already decided he doesn't fit into their plans for the future. The 2015 fourth-round pick was pretty productive in the minors last campaign, racking up 50 points in 65 contests, so he shouldn't have much trouble landing a two-way deal with a different organization this offseason.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...