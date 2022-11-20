Carrier skated a season-high 19:39 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning, but once again failed to register a point for this 16th consecutive game.

Following his tidy 30-point effort last season (3G, 27A), Carrier has not been able to get anything going offensively so far this year. Even after serving as a healthy scratch for two straight games earlier in November, Carrier has produced nothing but goose eggs in the five games since rejoining the lineup. He should be firmly on your fantasy bench until he can find a way to right the ship.