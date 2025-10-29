Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Shuts out Canucks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quick posted a 23-save shutout in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.
Quick has won two of his three starts this season and was unlucky in his one loss. He's allowed just four goals on 68 shots, providing effective backup goaltending to afford Igor Shesterkin a rest about once a week or so. Quick is a worthy streaming candidate any time he gets the nod, though wins could be tough to come by as the Rangers remain light on offense. It's unclear when he might make his next start, as there are no back-to-back sets within the next week on the Rangers' schedule.
More News
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: First off at morning skate•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Earns first win of season•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Guarding road crease•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: On wrong end of shutout•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Set for first start•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Slated to start against New Jersey•