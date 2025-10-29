Quick posted a 23-save shutout in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

Quick has won two of his three starts this season and was unlucky in his one loss. He's allowed just four goals on 68 shots, providing effective backup goaltending to afford Igor Shesterkin a rest about once a week or so. Quick is a worthy streaming candidate any time he gets the nod, though wins could be tough to come by as the Rangers remain light on offense. It's unclear when he might make his next start, as there are no back-to-back sets within the next week on the Rangers' schedule.