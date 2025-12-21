Red Wings' Mason Appleton: Removed from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Appleton (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.
Appleton will return to the lineup against Washington on Sunday after missing the last 10 games. He has contributed three goals, nine points, 28 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 28 hits across 26 appearances this season. Marco Kasper will be a healthy scratch in Sunday's game to make room for Appleton's return.
